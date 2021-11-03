UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Launches First 17 Volumes Of 'Historical Dictionary Of The Arabic Language'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Sharjah Ruler launches first 17 volumes of &#039;Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language&#039;

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched today the first 17 volumes of the ''Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language'', during the opening of the 40th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), at Expo Centre Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch ceremony of the Dictionary, the biggest Arabic linguistic knowledge and information project that documents the history of Arabic language lexicons and their usage transformations over the last 17 centuries (Pre-Islamic to current times).

The Dictionary not only provides history, origins, meanings, and explanations of words, but also documents the history of the nation, preserves its civilisation, and celebrates the achievements of Arabs from the Arabian Peninsula to the Atlantic Ocean.

It describes the words, the definition of the semantics of words according to their historical contexts and their etymology.

Sheikh Sultan also announced that the Dictionary will be available on a dedicated website and app.

Arabic Language Historical Dictionary introduces to the new generation the history of their grandparents, their regions and historical events in which it may pave to carry out larger and deeper historical and linguistic studies. The dictionary connects the new generation with the history of the nation through the precious language, which preserves the tradition, values and the history of the nation.

