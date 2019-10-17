UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Launches German Edition Of 'Bibi Fatima' Book

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of 'Bibi Fatima' book

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, for the translation of various literary works from Arabic into other languages and vice versa.

The agreement will be signed during the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair on 30th October.

The announcement was made during a speech by His Highness on Wednesday, at the launch of the German language edition of the book, 'Bibi Fatima and the King's Sons', authored by Dr. Sheikh Sultan, during a ceremony in Frankfurt.

