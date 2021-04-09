Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Souq Al Jubail in Kalba

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday afternoon, laid the foundation stone of the Souq Al Jubail in Kalba City, one of the themed service projects designed to meet the needs of families in the area.

Souq Al Jubail project in Kalba is an ideal destination that falls in line with the city's various development plans; it will provide families and visitors with many integrated services, including retail spaces for vegetables, fruits, fish and meat, as well as a number of eateries.

Covering more than 352,000 square feet - four times the area of the existing market - the new Souq will feature upon completion various amenities, including parking lots, sales facilities and others.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah learned during the tour about all the Souq's operational and engineering plans, building designs and maps, and directed expediting the pace of work and providing all services needed to ensure the shoppers' well-being.