UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Lays Foundation Stone For ‘Technology Oasis’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for ‘Technology Oasis’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, Monday, laid the foundation stone for the Sharjah Oasis in Research, Technology and Innovation "Free Zone Authority", in Manazel area of Sharjah, located on Khorfakkan Road.

The Sharjah Oasis in Research, Technology and Innovation, which was decided in accordance with Emiri Decree No. 05 of 2019, is a wholly-owned Free Zone Authority of the University of Sharjah.

The Oasis aims to conduct applied scientific researches to produce new technologies and innovations, by providing an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, developing knowledge-based economic projects and establishing partnerships with universities, institutions and related sectors.

Moreover, the Oasis aims to propose educational and necessary training programmes in coordination with the relevant sectors, encourage students and researchers to do scientific research and develop their scientific abilities, and encourage companies, bodies and international centres to invest in the Oasis, and support, encourage and develop the innovation system, to enhance the status of the university and the Emirate of Sharjah as a global destination in these areas.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private education Authority; Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department; Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS; members of UoS BOT, a number of Vice Rectors and Deans of colleges.

Related Topics

Technology Education Sharjah Road 2019

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner for controlling prices of diff ..

2 minutes ago

Tajapaksa thanks Prime Minister Imran, people of P ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Shot on US Border Did Not Ask for ..

2 minutes ago

Old Zakariyain reunion held

2 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly approves three bills

2 minutes ago

COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS I ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.