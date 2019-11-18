Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for ‘Technology Oasis’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, Monday, laid the foundation stone for the Sharjah Oasis in Research, Technology and Innovation "Free Zone Authority", in Manazel area of Sharjah, located on Khorfakkan Road.

The Sharjah Oasis in Research, Technology and Innovation, which was decided in accordance with Emiri Decree No. 05 of 2019, is a wholly-owned Free Zone Authority of the University of Sharjah.

The Oasis aims to conduct applied scientific researches to produce new technologies and innovations, by providing an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, developing knowledge-based economic projects and establishing partnerships with universities, institutions and related sectors.

Moreover, the Oasis aims to propose educational and necessary training programmes in coordination with the relevant sectors, encourage students and researchers to do scientific research and develop their scientific abilities, and encourage companies, bodies and international centres to invest in the Oasis, and support, encourage and develop the innovation system, to enhance the status of the university and the Emirate of Sharjah as a global destination in these areas.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private education Authority; Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department; Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS; members of UoS BOT, a number of Vice Rectors and Deans of colleges.