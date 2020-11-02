Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria International School - Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday morning, laid the foundation stone for Victoria International School - Khorfakkan, being located on the right side of Khorfakkan Road towards Al Rafisah Dam.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the project’s general plan and the vital site that was chosen for the construction of the school, which will accommodate 1,000 students and will open its doors in the next academic year.

Victoria International School is considered one of the most prestigious schools that adopt scientific and academic curricula and programmes, with various distinguished activities that contribute in qualifying its students scientifically, academically and skillfully, according to students' different abilities.

The school will include a number of various modern facilities including specialised classrooms, technical and technological halls, knowledge resources, sports and entertainment facilities, in addition to the use of modern educational technologies according to the method used in the International School.

The ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah education Council, SEC, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department, SPWD, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor to the Department of Planning and Survey, and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department.