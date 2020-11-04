Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria School, Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, laid the foundation stone for a number of educational, sports and residential projects in Kalba city on Wednesday morning.

The projects included Victoria International School - Kalba, Kalba Club for the Disabled, and Al Saaf residential complex.

Victoria International School is considered one of the most prestigious schools that adopt scientific and academic curricula and programmes, with various distinguished activities that help students achieve scientific and academic skills based on their abilities.

The school will include a number of various modern facilities, including specialised classrooms, technical and technological halls, knowledge resources, sports and entertainment facilities, in addition to the use of modern educational technologies.

Kalba Club for the Disabled is an important addition to Kalba, as it will provide support and care for People of Determination to practise various sports and develop their skills.

The club will contain various facilities in addition to green spaces, parking and service facilities.

The Al Saf residential complex project is the latest housing project in Kalba city, which will include 443 houses, and comes within the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to provide a decent and stable life for members of the community.

During his presence at the project site, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the executive plans, building designs and land maps for residential plots, directing to provide all services to the complex as per the best standards.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Head of the Housing Department; Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah education Council; Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department; Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor to the Department of Planning and Survey; and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department.