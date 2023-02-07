UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Meets Administrative Staff Of University Of Khorfakkan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Khorfakkan (UOK), met on Tuesday, with the university's administrative staff.

In his speech, Dr. Sheikh Sultan addressed many issues on the various administrative units at the university, praising the efforts made by all the university staff. He provided a number of tips, directives, and instructions to the university staff on the importance of developing personality and increasing knowledge, highlighting the importance of exerting more efforts to provide a cooperative work environment, which contributes to elevating the university to a distinguished level that enables the professor, administrator, and student to excel.

During his speech, he urged the administrative staff to cooperate, as they are one family that works according to well-studied plans to develop and enrich the university's experience, and make it a beacon of science and knowledge in the region.

