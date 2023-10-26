Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Meets AUS’s New Board

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler meets AUS’s new board

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, met on Thursday morning with the new Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), headed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University, at the university’s headquarters.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan discussed the university’s progress, full of achievements, praising the new members’ status and their ambitious vision that shall take the university to a new horizon.

He pointed out that AUS will always have a special place in his heart.

Since its establishment, His Highness has supervised all the blueprints and details to create a beautiful and friendly student environment.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the board’s plans to develop the educational system and expand the university’s fields, assuring His Highness’ full support with the board’s journey and wishing them success.

His Highness expressed his gratitude to the former board members for all their efforts and expertise they provided, which contributed to the university’s current reputation.

