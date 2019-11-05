Sharjah Ruler meets Councils’ members of GUAW, EWU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has met with the members of the General Union of Arab Writers, GUAW, and the Emirates Writers Union at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, where he stressed the role of culture in ensuring the advancement and progress of societies to combat extraneous and obscurantist ideas.

The Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the members of the GUAW for nominating Dr. Alaa Abdel-Hadi as their Secretary-General, wishing him good luck and every success.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan also highlighted the great cultural development witnessed in Europe during the 18th century and the so-called era of lights, stressing the significant role of Arab intellectuals and writers in promoting Arabic culture.

He expressed pride in the Arab intellectuals and writers and their efforts and contributions to the advancement of societies.

The attendees discussed several cultural topics and ways to promote Arabic culture and intellectuals.

He further shed light on the remarkable efforts and activities of the writers' unions and several other cultural institutions in the Arab world, underscoring their role in providing various literary publications, highlighting Arab intellectuals and innovators, as well as increasing cultural mobility in Arab societies.

The meeting touched on the importance of cultural communication between the Arab world and countries worldwide, aiming to review the cultural experiences of international institutions and bodies to benefit from them, to popularise Arab culture and intellectuals.

The meeting also discussed the role of media institutions, stressing on their impact in spreading and promoting culture among members of society.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans and vision of the GUAW aimed at achieving the desired objectives.

Concluding the meeting, the GUAW members praised Sharjah's cultural project, which reflects the vision of Sheikh Sultan, aimed at supporting Arab culture and intellectuals.

The attendees also appreciated his keenness on supporting Arabic culture.