SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has emphasised the role poetry plays in preserving Arab culture and heritage, during a meeting various directors who lead 'houses of poetry' across the Arab world.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies, His Highness noted the importance of preserving the Arabic language, and development of human society through the transfer of knowledge from one continent to the next.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad highlighted the history and origins of poetry, and the significant contributions the literary art form has made to build bridges of communication, engage in Arab cultural understanding, and how it fostered the growth of many intellectuals and writers. He went on to note the unique features and styles of Arab poetry, adding that it evokes the multiple identities and customs of the Arab world.

His Highness stressed the need to pay significant attention to preserving the Arabic language, whose rich vocabulary constitutes a major tool for poets.

He also noted the need to develop educational curricula that encourage and engage student learning of the Arabic language.

The meeting attendees discussed with Dr. Sheikh Sultan the necessary involvement of young individuals during poetry events, to further support their creative skills and talents.

The directors relayed to His Highness the various programmes and events being organised by the poetry houses throughout the Arab world, and the efforts exerted to enrich and enliven the Arab poetry scene.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Cultural Affairs Director at the Sharjah Department of Culture, and Dr. Mohammed Safi Mostaganemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, were also present during the meeting.