UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Meets Directors Of Arab World's Poetry Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler meets directors of Arab world's poetry houses

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has emphasised the role poetry plays in preserving Arab culture and heritage, during a meeting various directors who lead 'houses of poetry' across the Arab world.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies, His Highness noted the importance of preserving the Arabic language, and development of human society through the transfer of knowledge from one continent to the next.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad highlighted the history and origins of poetry, and the significant contributions the literary art form has made to build bridges of communication, engage in Arab cultural understanding, and how it fostered the growth of many intellectuals and writers. He went on to note the unique features and styles of Arab poetry, adding that it evokes the multiple identities and customs of the Arab world.

His Highness stressed the need to pay significant attention to preserving the Arabic language, whose rich vocabulary constitutes a major tool for poets.

He also noted the need to develop educational curricula that encourage and engage student learning of the Arabic language.

The meeting attendees discussed with Dr. Sheikh Sultan the necessary involvement of young individuals during poetry events, to further support their creative skills and talents.

The directors relayed to His Highness the various programmes and events being organised by the poetry houses throughout the Arab world, and the efforts exerted to enrich and enliven the Arab poetry scene.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Cultural Affairs Director at the Sharjah Department of Culture, and Dr. Mohammed Safi Mostaganemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

World Student Sharjah Young Safi Lead From Arab

Recent Stories

LHC reserves verdict on Maryam Nawaz's plea for ba ..

14 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law marries another woman

28 minutes ago

Hungary Nuclear Reactor Shuts Down in Automatic De ..

23 minutes ago

Religious parties to express solidarity with Kashm ..

23 minutes ago

Al Jumhuriyah Hospital&#039;s orthopaedics centre ..

32 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Qas ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.