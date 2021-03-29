UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Meets Families Of Pioneering Quran Reciters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler meets families of pioneering Quran reciters

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday met with a number of families of the pioneering Quran reciters, at the Holy Quran academy in Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of documenting and preserving Arab and Islamic history and heritage in its various tangible and intangible forms, highlighting the importance of working to provide it for scientific and cultural usages, as well as introducing the upcoming generations of the significance of their rich wealth of history. He has further underscored the great role of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

During the visit, H.H. welcomed the reciters’ families in the Emirate of Sharjah, appreciating their initiative to provide the Academy with their Quran recitation collections of the reciters, highlighting their efforts in serving the Holy Quran.

For their part, the reciters’ families valued the efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah in promoting the various cultural aspects, supporting all the writers and intellectuals in preserving the Arab and Islamic heritage.

The Ruler of Sharjah honoured the reciters’ families, in appreciation of presenting the recitation collections of the reciters to the Academy.

H.H., accompanied by the reciters' families, visited the museum of the famous reciters, where he was briefed about the most prominent donated collections, including Qurans, books, personal and office equipment, recording and radio equipment, rare recordings, and some clothes.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary-General of the Academy.

Related Topics

Sharjah Visit All Arab

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait o ..

2 minutes ago

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

7 minutes ago

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

7 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa to Keep Response Plans on Mozambique ..

7 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.