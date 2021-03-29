Sharjah Ruler meets families of pioneering Quran reciters

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday met with a number of families of the pioneering Quran reciters, at the Holy Quran academy in Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of documenting and preserving Arab and Islamic history and heritage in its various tangible and intangible forms, highlighting the importance of working to provide it for scientific and cultural usages, as well as introducing the upcoming generations of the significance of their rich wealth of history. He has further underscored the great role of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

During the visit, H.H. welcomed the reciters’ families in the Emirate of Sharjah, appreciating their initiative to provide the Academy with their Quran recitation collections of the reciters, highlighting their efforts in serving the Holy Quran.

For their part, the reciters’ families valued the efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah in promoting the various cultural aspects, supporting all the writers and intellectuals in preserving the Arab and Islamic heritage.

The Ruler of Sharjah honoured the reciters’ families, in appreciation of presenting the recitation collections of the reciters to the Academy.

H.H., accompanied by the reciters' families, visited the museum of the famous reciters, where he was briefed about the most prominent donated collections, including Qurans, books, personal and office equipment, recording and radio equipment, rare recordings, and some clothes.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary-General of the Academy.