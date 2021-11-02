Sharjah Ruler meets heads of Arabic language academies

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Supreme President of the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, on Tuesday met with the heads and senior officials of the Arabic language academies in the Arab world, at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad welcomed the delegation, praising the efforts they make in paying attention to the language of the Quran.

The meeting dealt with friendly conversations on topics of common interest in the fields of the Arabic language, and plans to advance and spread it in the right way, and ways to inculcate it among the younger generations.

The meeting also included a talk about the progress of work in the historical lexicon of the Arabic language, and the efforts of all Arab academies through linguists and specialists in the careful investigation of Arabic language vocabulary.

For their part, the heads and senior officials of the linguistic academies valued the role of Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in supporting all language activities, most notably the largest knowledge and historical project, which is the Historical dictionary of the Arabic Language.