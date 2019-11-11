Sharjah Ruler meets indigenous peoples of Australia, Chile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, met with Australian and Chilean indigenous peoples participating in the Sharjah Architecture Triennial in the modern buildings of the Sharjah Art Foundation in the Mareija area.

During a speech delivered at the event, he affirmed that the "Sharjah's desert" has worked hard to protect future generations, preserve their customs and traditions, and protect them from extinction.

He pointed out that it is incumbent to work together with the indigenous peoples of other deserts to upgrade and maintain their customs and traditions.

The Ruler of Sharjah said that the Sharjah desert works to protect future generations from extinction in societies and highlighted the threats faced by many other deserts.

He concluded by praising the efforts of Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, and her team.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan listened to a detailed explanation of the artwork (Ngurrara 2) that constitutes a map of the memory of a place where their ancestors lived for more than 60,000 years.

The audience presented several commemorative gifts inspired by their desert environments to the Ruler of Sharjah in appreciation of his great role in serving humanity in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Al Qasimi and Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation.