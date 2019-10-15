Sharjah Ruler meets Jagielski University President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KRAKOW, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, met on Tuesday with Professor Wojciech Nowak, President of the Jagielski University and a number of members of the administrative and academic bodies, at the University's headquarters in Krakow, Poland.

During the meeting, the two sides dealt with a number of topics of common interest in the scientific and academic fields, and ways to enhance coordination and cooperation in the academic and scientific fields, especially in the field of Arabic language and literature and Islamic civilisation.

His Highness signed the University's Golden Register, and expressed his happiness to meet with Professor Wojciech Nowak and celebrate the university's 100th anniversary.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan presented a number of special cultural and literary publications to the university president.

Nowak presented a gift - a stereoscopic gift for an astronomical clock, a replica of the Golden Globe Jagiellonian dating from 1510-1520 - to His Highness.

The university president thanked His Highness for his efforts in the service of science, and to his keenness on cultural and civilisational exchange between countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Rahim Yousef Al Awadi, UAE Ambassador to Poland, Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, and Dr. Amr Abdulhamid, Director of the Sharjah Research academy.