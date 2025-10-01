Sharjah Ruler meets music students at Academy of Performing Arts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA), met on Wednesday with students of the Academy’s College of Music at its headquarters.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan praised the efforts of the College of Music’s academic and administrative staff, affirming that today’s achievements are the result of support and dedication that nurtured young talents. He highlighted that the academy’s curriculum prepares students to reach international levels in music and performance.

The Ruler of Sharjah noted that SAPA’s various colleges operate under clear strategies aimed at positioning it among leading global art academies. He urged students to remain focused, diligent, and ambitious, stressing his ongoing personal follow-up of all students and graduates, even after their four-year study period, and wishing them success in advancing music and the arts.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan and attendees enjoyed artistic performances by music students, including instrumental pieces on piano, oud, and nay, alongside vocal segments showcasing the students’ advanced skills.

The Ruler of Sharjah listened to explanations about the teaching methods and curricula, designed to refine students’ abilities and ensure full readiness upon graduation, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to global music.

Faculty members and students expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan for his continuous support and detailed follow-up of academic progress. They thanked him for providing all resources that enhance education and creativity in the arts, and commemorated the occasion with group photographs.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the Academy’s facilities, viewing the latest upgrades across its colleges. He visited the lighting room equipped with advanced stage technology, the design studio for stage sets, and the costume workshop where students learn tailoring from their first year.

He also observed training sessions in rehearsal halls, visited the carpentry workshop used for stage design, and explored the academy’s library, which houses over 12,000 books dedicated to arts and theatre.

The Ruler was accompanied by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ismail Abdullah Ismail, Secretary-General of the Arab Theatre Institute; Dr Peter Barlow, Executive Director of SAPA; along with several academics and artists.