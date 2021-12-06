Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday, met with Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and several members of the university’s board of Trustees, at its campus.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan praised the impressive levels reached by the UoS in educational, academic, research, social, and administrative aspects and other processes, which was due to the efforts of the university administration, work teams, researchers, academics and students, in cooperation with the best and most prestigious institutions of higher education and institutes worldwide.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan praised the role of the Board of Trustees in drawing up the general plans and policies of the university and making decisions that are in the interest of the university's progress at the international level and rankings and the creation of a high-quality educational environment within the university community.

The Ruler of Sharjah pointed to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi’s constructive efforts as president of the university, that contributed to achieving its aspirations, continuing its scientific and research progress, and supplying the labour market with the best graduates.

The meeting dealt with a number of scientific and academic topics and talked about the latest achievements of the university in academic programmes and educational facilities, and the procedures followed in dealing with COVID-19.

The UoS President thanked Dr. Sheikh Sultan for the confidence placed in him by assigning him as the university’s head. He pointed to the advanced rankings of the university among the leading educational institutions for its programmes, facilities, and the quality of its graduates. It came with the grace of Allah Almighty and through the Sharjah Ruler’s vision, and his support and follow-up to the university since its establishment and its continued sponsorship.

He stressed the continuation of work on the university's plans set by the Ruler of Sharjah with a development vision, enlightened thought and clear scientific foundations, and keeping pace with modern educational means, techniques and methods in cooperation with the most prestigious international universities and institutes.