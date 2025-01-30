Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Meets President Of National Library Of France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 09:16 PM

Sharjah Ruler meets President of National Library of France

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday, met with Gilles Pécout, President of the National Library of France, and his accompanying delegation at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (Dara).

During the meeting, attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), His Highness welcomed the French delegation and explained the significance of the Dara, which houses a vast collection of books, manuscripts, and rare artifacts.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, accompanied by the French delegation, toured the library’s Arabic and English sections, showing its extensive collection of books, medals, honorary diplomas, and mementos. The tour also showcased historical photographs, featuring His Highness with world leaders, along with prestigious awards recognising his significant contributions across various domains.

The delegation looked at significant historical artifacts, such as maps, documents, manuscripts, photographs, and both visual and audio recordings.

This collection features genuine historical sources that shed light on the region's past, showcasing original documents and illustrations that capture significant historical events.

After the tour, discussions centred on improving cultural and literary collaboration between Sharjah and the French National Library. His Highness and Gilles Pécout engaged in a gift exchange and shared publications, strengthening the relationship between the two institutions.

The French delegation conveyed their sincere appreciation to His Highness for the gracious reception they received. They expressed their admiration and amazement for the invaluable artifacts and rare manuscripts contained within the Dara, extending their wishes for His Highness's ongoing success in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

Attendees of the meeting included Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (Dara).

