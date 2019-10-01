Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of SPAA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, SPAA, received a number of senior Arab theater artists, presidents of theatrical institutes and captains of artists, guests of the opening ceremony of the SPAA, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (dara).

Sheikh Sultan explained in a speech to the guests that Sharjah and its cultural work was not born of the moment, especially in the field of theater, in 1955 the theater was able to contribute to the support of education through a play by students of Al Qasimia School to build additional classes for the school and accommodating the growing numbers of students wishing to learn.

He added that the theater in Sharjah continued to give by displaying what touches the people and and displays everything that reflects their reality and their lives, this approach has continued from those days to the present day.

"The fact that the Arab world has suffered from the emergence of extremist ideological currents has forced us in Sharjah not to limit our cultural mobility to the local level only, but extended to all countries of the Arab world and in various fields," he pointed out.

Ruler of Sharjah affirmed, "The creation of a specialised academy in theater is one aspect of our work in the face of these currents, and education will extend to include the various sciences of theater, writing, lighting, fashion and music."

He invited the attendees to contribute to the sponsorship and selection of talented people from their countries to study at the academy to serve Arab theatre and prepare a generation of theatre-conscious persons armed with science and talent who are able to continue the march.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy came to complete the work of theatrical institutes in the Arab world and that Sharjah is fully prepared to provide moral and material support to all institutes concerned with theater.

The meeting was attended by several heads of departments and members of the board of Trustees of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy.