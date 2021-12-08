Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Wednesday morning at the House of Wisdom, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Sheikh Sultan and Azoulay shared views on common cultural affairs and strengthening of areas of cooperation to advance the work of cultural institutions and support writers and intellectuals.

The meeting also touched on the cultural projects implemented by the Emirate of Sharjah in various fields of culture and arts, including cooperation with international and regional cultural organisations and institutions, led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.