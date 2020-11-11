UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Bahraini Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini Prime Minister

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In the message, the Sharjah Ruler expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, dispatched similar messages to King Hamad and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sharjah Salem Bahrain

Recent Stories

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

11 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

14 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan name 35-player squad for New Zealand

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Angola on Na ..

32 minutes ago

Top official in S.Africa's ANC in court over alleg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.