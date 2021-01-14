UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Sheikh Sultan prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

More Stories From Middle East

