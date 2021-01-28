UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Princess Tarfa Bint Saud

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz.

In his message, the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his heartfelt sympathy on the death of Princess Tarfa, and asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables to the Saudi King.

