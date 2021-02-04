UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has offered his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, the Ruler of Sharjah extended his heartfelt sympathies and asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in Paradise and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages to King Salman.

More Stories From Middle East

