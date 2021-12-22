UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

