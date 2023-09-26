Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sharjah Salem

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s rol ..

COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s role in energy transition during ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day officia ..

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day official visit

6 minutes ago
 China sees prosperous development of digital trade

China sees prosperous development of digital trade

6 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in Ne ..

COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in New York

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in ..

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in The Hague

2 hours ago
 India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cu ..

India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cup 2023

2 hours ago
vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kick ..

Vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kicks off in Hangzhou

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubar ..

UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

2 hours ago
 COP28 is a great opportunity to address pressing e ..

COP28 is a great opportunity to address pressing environmental issues: Haifa Abu ..

2 hours ago
 HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

3 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Papua Ne ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general el ..

Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general elections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East