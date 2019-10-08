Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi royal

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the message, Sheikh Sultan also asked Allah to show his mercy and grant her the highest paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, also sent messages expressing their sympathies to the Saudi King.