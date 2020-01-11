Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

In the cable, the Ruler of Sharjah extended his heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to Sultan Haitham, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables to Sultan Haitham.