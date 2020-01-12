UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Sultan Qaboos In Muscat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos in Muscat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, offered condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman on the death of Sultan Qaboos.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to Al Said family and the Omani people.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, offered condolences to the Omani Sultan along with the Ruler of Sharjah.

