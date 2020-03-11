UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi prince

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Related Topics

Sharjah Salem Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmad blames travelling, scheduling for po ..

3 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Custodi ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillate slump leads weekly drop ..

36 minutes ago

Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain fined for Code of Cond ..

36 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate seven housing projects today

36 minutes ago

Less than 1 in 2 (48%) respondents of a global sur ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.