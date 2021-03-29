SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has expressed his condolences to Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in a message following the death of his sister Sheikha Nouria Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.