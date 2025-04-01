Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, was also present during the visit at the condolence majlis in the Emiri Court.

The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his heartfelt sympathies, praying to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His vast mercy and eternal peace, and to bestow patience and solace upon the Al Mualla family.