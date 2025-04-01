Sharjah Ruler Offers Condolences To UAQ Ruler On Death Of His Mother
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi.
H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, was also present during the visit at the condolence majlis in the Emiri Court.
The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his heartfelt sympathies, praying to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His vast mercy and eternal peace, and to bestow patience and solace upon the Al Mualla family.
Recent Stories
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March5 minutes ago
-
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother6 minutes ago
-
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes51 minutes ago
-
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology1 hour ago
-
European scientists release plans for even bigger atom smasher2 hours ago
-
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies2 hours ago
-
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space2 hours ago
-
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties5 hours ago
-
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea5 hours ago
-
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia5 hours ago
-
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing6 hours ago