Sharjah Ruler opens 40th Sharjah International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,Tuesday opened the 40th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), at Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Themed ‘There’s always a right book", the 11-day event sees the participation of 1,632 Arab and foreign publishing houses, and hosts 85 books and brings together stellar gathering of Arab authors, intellectuals, poets and artistes, from around the world.