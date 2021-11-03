UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Opens 40th Sharjah International Book Fair

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler opens 40th Sharjah International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,Tuesday opened the 40th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), at Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Themed ‘There’s always a right book", the 11-day event sees the participation of 1,632 Arab and foreign publishing houses, and hosts 85 books and brings together stellar gathering of Arab authors, intellectuals, poets and artistes, from around the world.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Event From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

2 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.