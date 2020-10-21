UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Opens Al Subaihiya Suburb Council In Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Al Subaihiya Suburb Council in Khorfakkan this morning.

After unveiling the official plaque to announce the inauguration of the Council, the Ruler of Sharjah toured the building's majlises, offices and halls.

His Highness was also briefed on the most prominent activities and services provided by the Council to the residents of the area, contributing in promoting social familiarity and communication among the people of the district.

Sheikh Al Qasimi then reviewed the future projects of the suburban councils in various cities and regions of the emirate.

The council building was built in a local and modern urban style, and features spacious facilities. The building area extends to 1037 square metres, while the area of the project's land is 3,500 square metres, including two majlises, a reception hall, and five office rooms.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department.

