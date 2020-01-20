Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday inaugurated the Buhais Geology Park, a pioneering project in the field of ecotourism aimed at introducing visitors to the history of Sharjah's geology, and the geological importance of Jebel Buhais and the archaeological areas surrounding it.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, also attended the opening ceremony.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the park and was acquainted with the geological features and fossils it contained. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad also listened to an overview of how the emirate of Sharjah was formed through various geological periods.

He also viewed the documentary film, "Sharjah Heritage Treasure", which shed light on the geological factors that Sharjah was exposed to throughout the ages that formed its mountains, plains and seas.

Several school students presented a summary of fossils formed over millions of years to the Ruler of Sharjah.

The location of the Buhais Geology Park in particular and the mountain, in general, provides evidence of how local nature was formed at least 93 million years ago. The site has a wealth of fossilised remains of many ancient marine creatures that inhabited the shallow seas that submerged most of the land in the UAE until relatively recently from a geological perspective.

The park includes two archaeological sites that have contributed to knowledge about the history of human settlement in this area, which dates back more than 125,000 years.

The opening ceremony was attended by heads of government departments and several officials and notables of the region.