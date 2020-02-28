Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) A new edutainment complex for the UAE, Madar at Aljada was launched today by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

After unveiling the official plaque outside the Aljada Discovery Centre, the Ruler of Sharjah toured the main attractions and various zones and facilities across Madar’s 600,000 square-foot park. In front of a model of Aljada project, he listened to a full explanation of the various attractions that are spread over an area of 2.2 square kilometres, and include many facilities, services and entertainment avenues.

The Sharjah Ruler also watched a documentary on this occasion about the Aljada project, one of the most ambitious real estate projects in the Emirate and UAE, which includes a wide range of apartments, commercial buildings, retail, hospitality, and entertainment and leisure options.

On this occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said: "Today, we are taking a new step in the march of Sharjah, defined by development, prosperity and civilizational, architectural, cultural, and scientific renaissance. H.H. Ruler of Sharjah does not confine his focus to one area or the other but rather pays attention to all areas and factors of success and progress in order to support the sustainable development of the Emirate in a way that serves the human being as it is the key to the progress of all societies."

He pointed out that Madar is an integrated and unique development complex, which includes a wide range of facilities, tourist attractions and recreational avenues that will attract the public and families to Sharjah from across the UAE and beyond.

Open to the public from today (27 February 2020) from 3pm onwards, Madar’s launch weekend will be packed with entertainment and excitement, featuring live performances from artists, sportspeople and musicians under the theme of ‘cultural fusion’. Attracting art, music and sports enthusiasts this weekend, Madar will be hosting performances by expert breakdancers and skaters, a unique fusion of oud and beatboxing, and the first Emirati rock musician Bafoory.

Inviting visitors of all ages and interests to explore a variety of activities and attractions, Madar hosts Zad, a new address for the UAE’s food lovers, with 18 F&B outlets; YourSpace, a fully-fledged events hall; an Amphitheatre for outdoor events with a maximum capacity of 500 people; Playscape, an immersive and exciting children’s adventure zone; and a Skatepark, a new home for adventure sports enthusiasts.

Another attraction at Madar is the AUS Pavilion, designed by the students from the American University of Sharjah, based in the nearby University City. The pavilion is a sweeping architectural structure designed to provide shade and a communal area for residents and visitors to Aljada. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, Aljada Discovery Centre, Madar’s centrepiece, is an elliptical building that showcases all the elements of the city’s master plan, as well as providing prospective homeowners with an opportunity to find out what living in Aljada is all about.

Every weekend, Madar will play host to a full Calendar of engaging events that will draw different parts of the UAE community to Aljada. A full programme of events focusing on areas such as comedy, music, performing arts, food, gaming and films, with a wide range of activities for all ages will be announced in due course.

Located in the heart of the Aljada megaproject in the Muwaileh district of Sharjah, Madar contains a cluster of family-friendly attractions all spread around a beautifully landscaped 600,000 square foot park. From the Arabic word for ‘path’ or ‘orbit’, the name Madar represents the free movement of people around the site, and also reflects the original design by Zaha Hadid Architects that incorporates a striking series of elliptical buildings surrounding a central point.

Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever mixed-use development project and is ideally located on the last major plot of undeveloped land in the heart of the Emirate. The Aljada masterplan is carefully designed with walkability and wide green spaces in mind, allowing residents, workers and visitors the ability to live, work, play and be entertained within an all-inclusive and self-sustained precinct.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was received by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of the Seaports and Customs Department, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council and Arada, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of the Kalimat Group, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Deputy Chairman of Arada, and a number of sheikhs, heads of government organisations and private sector companies, businessmen and investors.