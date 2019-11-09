Sharjah Ruler opens inaugural Architecture Triennial

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Saturday opened the inaugural edition of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, held under the theme "Rights of Future Generations".

Established in 2017 by the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial is one of the late Sheikh Khalid’s imprints and the best-known monuments and the first and foremost platform for architecture and urbanisation in the middle East, North and East Africa and Southeast Asia.

The event aims to enrich dialogues and discussions on the building environment in the region by revisiting the existing discourse from a regional perspective. The Triennial opens up new spaces for critical reflection and supports research into the relationship of the urban environment with its complex social, economic and cultural contexts.

Triennial’s programmes call for initiating a dialogue between Sharjah's rapid urban development amid historical transformations, ongoing cultural gatherings, environmental challenges, as well as future aspirations.

The Sharjah Architecture Triennial, in its inaugural edition, highlights the issue of the rights of future generations through the participation of a group of architects, artists, anthropologists, researchers, performing artists, academics and policy makers.

This edition of the Triennial is an invitation to rethink the forms of architecture and its role in light of the current climate crisis owing to relations between generations are at the heart of the conflict caused by this crisis, and architects have a responsibility to secure and protect the rights of future generations.

The launch ceremony began with a visit by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the Khalid bin Mohammed school building where he reviewed several projects implemented by students of the College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah where His Highness was briefed about these projects and their cultural and architectural indications.

His Highness was briefed on the stand dedicated to Bee'ah's headquarters and a selection of projects by the late architect Zaha Hadid, which were implemented in different countries of the world and became a milestone for those countries due to their magnificent and green design.

His Highness watched documentary on the construction stages of Bee'ah's new headquarters, one of the smartest and most sustainable administrative buildings in the world, and demonstrates the company's commitment to protecting the environment and using 100% renewable energy from waste, with a dynamic design that gathers the latest environmental solutions.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the Sharjah Triennial, which was held at Al Qasimia School building where His Highness familiarised himself with the most prominent accompanying workshops and programmes to be displayed to visitors.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the artists and specialists about their most important works that reflect the theme of the Sharjah Triennial through the paintings of the most important studies related to the preservation of nature components and ancient buildings that enable future generations to benefit from them and learn about their most important contents.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah then moved to the Um Al Tarafa area, where he was briefed on the artwork (Manassat), an architectural form that makes the land habitable instead of its being a place of gathering and a space for exchange between groups. This artwork reconsiders this architectural model by taking up the floor as an mental structure.

Then, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah headed for old Souq Al Jubail building which houses a collection of works of art that reflected the integration of the divisions of buildings, facilities and services in city planning. He also learnt about artistic works and their significance in building design and preservation.

During his visit and tour, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, Chairperson of board of Directors of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department; Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah’s group CEO, and a number of officials.