Sharjah Ruler Opens Islamic Arts Festival

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler opens Islamic Arts Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today inaugurated the 22nd edition of Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, under the theme, ‘Prospect’ organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture, at the Sharjah Art Museum.

The Ruler of Sharjah toured the 31 exhibitions held in the Sharjah Art Museum, which included a variety of artistic works that included sculptures, calligraphies, and others that reflect the splendour of Islamic arts.

During the tour, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan listened to a detailed overview of the exhibited artworks by the organisers of the exhibition and the artists participating in the festival.

The festival touches on historical, aesthetic, and human themes, revealing the historical symbol of ancient Islamic art by attracting the finest international artists, and providing a link between the old and the modern, under the theme ‘Prospect’, as it prompts contemplation and venturing on a journey towards visual realms that exist beyond the limits of space.

It is about admiring beauty while being blindfolded. It is the practice of imagination that can invoke the absent beautiful and undiscovered realms.

The festival includes 253 events, exhibitions, workshops, lectures, and murals, with 108 participating artists from 31 countries showcasing 241 artworks.

The opening of the Festival was also attended by Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, and a number of senior officials, ambassadors, and representatives of artistic institutions and local and international media.

