Sharjah Ruler Opens Khor Kalba Fort, Reviews Design Of Museum

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Friday afternoon, Khor Kalba Fort.

His Highness toured the various parts of the fort, familiarising himself with the various collectibles and artifacts displayed in one of the halls of the fort, which were found through excavations, some of which date back to the eighteenth century BC, and some are even much older.

The construction of the Khor Kalba Fort dates back to approximately 1745, in the eighteenth century AD; the fort sits on a total area of approximately 1,435 square metres, and is characterised by its four unequal walls.

The ancient village represented by the discovered houses below the fort dates back to about 500 years. The construction of the fort was carried out in two stages, the first began in 1755 AD, and the second was in 1820.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi was briefed on the plans and designs of the Kalba Heritage Museum project. The sail-shaped museum will be built on the seashore, and will house various sections that tell about the region's heritage, aspects of social, economic and even political life, and features of professions, fashion and food.

