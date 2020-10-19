UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, Poetry House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday inaugurated the Khorfakkan Literary Council.

After unveiling the curtain to mark the official opening, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the corridors of the building and listened to an explanation of the most prominent features in the building, including facilities, departments and services.

The council is the most recent cultural edifice in support of the cultural and literary movement in Khorfakkan city, and a continuation of the cultural vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, as the council will organise many events, workshops, cultural seminars, poetry evenings, and fora that bring together writers and cultural leaders.

The building is designed in a local style, and is located on two floors with an area of 950 square metres, includes several facilities, a theatre that can accommodate 112 spectators, a poets council accommodate 52 people, a library that includes addresses on various topics in addition to administrative offices.

Then H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan went to the heritage area in Khorfakkan, where he opened the Poetry House and toured on the halls of the heritage building, listening to the history of the building that was converted into the Poetry House, its goals and vision in attracting poets, intellectuals and writers, and about the centre’s activities in organising seminars evenings and poetic dialogues.

His Highness also inaugurated the Popular Poetry Centre, inspecting the centre's facilities and departments, and the cultural activities that the centre will offer to enhance the cultural and literary aspect of Khorfakkan.

The history of Poetry House and Popular Poetry Centre goes back to the thirties of the last century, and the buildings were restored using materials that correspond to the heritage character and identity of Khorfakkan according to the highest standards of the old building.

During his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

