Sharjah Ruler opens Martyrs Hall

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) SHARJAH, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday morning the building of the Martyrs Hall located near the University City in Sharjah.

After cutting the traditional opening ribbon to mark the official opening, His Highness toured the Martyrs Hall and heard a briefing on the facilities and services provided to visitors.

His Highness watched a documentary film highlighting the stages of the construction of the Martyrs Hall, which was directed by His Highness to be constructed and participated by members of the armed forces, in memory of the martyrs of the armed forces who sacrificed for the sake of the homeland.

His Highness also visited the exhibition which was held on this occasion and includes paintings on the monuments in the Emirate of Sharjah, which confirms the scientific and cultural status of the Emirate of Sharjah in various fields and levels.

His Highness had earlier directed the development of the Martyrs Hall. design includes: a restaurant, an outdoor seating area and a rubber track around the Martyrs Hall along the 1,589 meters.

The Martyrs Hall Built on an area of 180,000 square meters, the Martyrs Hall has a unique design in a golden crescent and green design.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads of government departments in Sharjah.