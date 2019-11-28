UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Opens Martyrs Hall

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler opens Martyrs Hall

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) SHARJAH, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday morning the building of the Martyrs Hall located near the University City in Sharjah.

After cutting the traditional opening ribbon to mark the official opening, His Highness toured the Martyrs Hall and heard a briefing on the facilities and services provided to visitors.

His Highness watched a documentary film highlighting the stages of the construction of the Martyrs Hall, which was directed by His Highness to be constructed and participated by members of the armed forces, in memory of the martyrs of the armed forces who sacrificed for the sake of the homeland.

His Highness also visited the exhibition which was held on this occasion and includes paintings on the monuments in the Emirate of Sharjah, which confirms the scientific and cultural status of the Emirate of Sharjah in various fields and levels.

His Highness had earlier directed the development of the Martyrs Hall. design includes: a restaurant, an outdoor seating area and a rubber track around the Martyrs Hall along the 1,589 meters.

The Martyrs Hall Built on an area of 180,000 square meters, the Martyrs Hall has a unique design in a golden crescent and green design.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads of government departments in Sharjah.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed Sharjah November 2019 Gold Government

Recent Stories

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

2 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

2 minutes ago

Sohail Tanvir reprimanded for code of conduct viol ..

3 minutes ago

Tecno Rumored To Launch Pop-Up Camera Phone by 202 ..

12 minutes ago

PM Khan pays respect to CJP, calls him one of the ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.