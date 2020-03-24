Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills for 3 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed a 10 percent reduction in the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, bills in the Emirate of Sharjah for three months.

The move is in line with the precautionary measures taken by the government and aimed at facilitating the customers amid the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The reduction in the electricity bills will cost the government more than AED 230 million.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad stressed that the Sharjah government is constantly following developments and taking appropriate measures that reassure the public and facilitate them.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for the humanitarian gesture.