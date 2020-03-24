UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Orders 10% ؜reduction In SEWA Bills For 3 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills for 3 months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed a 10 percent reduction in the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, bills in the Emirate of Sharjah for three months.

The move is in line with the precautionary measures taken by the government and aimed at facilitating the customers amid the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The reduction in the electricity bills will cost the government more than AED 230 million.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad stressed that the Sharjah government is constantly following developments and taking appropriate measures that reassure the public and facilitate them.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for the humanitarian gesture.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Rashid UAE Dirham Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issue ..

2 minutes ago

NAB to ensure appearance to its prosecutors in cou ..

5 minutes ago

Edhi Foundation to distribute ration bags among ne ..

5 minutes ago

Egypt Imposes Curfew to Stop COVID-19 From Spreadi ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court, high courts to continue performing ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister announces hefty relief package to t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.