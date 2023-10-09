Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Orders Establishing New Headquarters Of Sharjah Club

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the establishment of a new headquarters for the Sharjah Sports Club, with a financial budget of AED 350 million, on an area of 3 million square feet.


The new headquarters will include a main stadium, an administrative building, halls for group and individual games, and sports and service facilities, and will be located at the intersection between the Sharjah-Khorfakkan and Al-Dhaid-Khorfakkan roads.

The order of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah was announced by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, during an intervention on the “Direct Line” programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Television.

