Sharjah Ruler Orders Establishment Of 3 Equestrian Clubs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the establishment of an equestrian and racing club in the city of Kalba, in addition to His Highness's previous directives, to allocate two plots of land in Mleiha in the Central Region, and the city of Khorfakkan in the Eastern Region to establish two equestrian and racing clubs.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works, stated that the construction of the three clubs will start, during 2023, pointing out that the Kalba Equestrian Club construction site is located between Wadi Al Helo and the city of Kalba.

