(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an order earlier Tuesday to fence an old Musalla belonging to a citizen of the Khalidiya area in Sharjah, to serve all the people of the region, and to compensate the landowner with another, better piece of land.

The Sharjah Ruler's directives were broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television's "Direct Line" programme by Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority.

His Highness is keen to make it easier for everyone in the emirate to carry out their religious obligations, Khalaf said.