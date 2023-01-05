UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Outlines 4 Categories Eligible For Retirement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, during a call on the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah’s radio and television, clarified the four categories that qualify for retirement in the Sharjah government, as of this January.

The first category, which consist of 51 individuals, is for those who have reached the legal retirement age.

The second category is for those who have funds set aside in the Sharjah Social Security Fund that suffice them by 100 percent, and they worked in the government for 35 years, but they are below the legal retirement age, and their number is 23.

The third category is for those who have completed 30 years of work and who agree that the government buys their retirement by paying on their behalf what remains on them to the Sharjah Social Security Fund to retire, and their number is 86.

The fourth category is reserved for women only who meet the conditions for retirement and have completed 20 years of work in the emirate's government, and their number is 189, bringing the total number of cases to 349.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan noted that there are also other cases of retirement, which are those with chronic diseases, where the government pays the remaining amounts to the Sharjah Social Security Fund so that they can retire, as well as people who lack competence and can no longer contribute.

The Sharjah Ruler stated that there are new projects that will provide many jobs, on top of which are electricity projects in Khorfakkan and Kalba, and need large numbers of employees, as well as in the Layyah area, where all the machines that feed Sharjah with energy are now being replaced, in addition to a large electricity project and another water project in Al Hamriyah area, providing 90 million gallons of water per day, as well as small but important water projects in the field of agriculture, livestock breeding and food factories.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Agriculture Sharjah January Women TV All Government Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

18 minutes ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

2 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

2 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

2 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

2 hours ago
 Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from Ch ..

Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from China for Covid?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.