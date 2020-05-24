Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 108 prisoners from punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, for good conduct considerations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture to pardon the inmates, which stems from His Highness’ keenness to bring happiness to their families, assist the pardoned individuals to get a fresh start in life, and support them in reintegrating into the community.