Sharjah Ruler Pardons 206 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 206 prisoners from the punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, for good conduct considerations on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation for Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture to pardon the prisoners, which stems from H.H.’s keenness to bring happiness to their families, help pardoned prisoners to get a fresh start in life, and enable them to reintegrate into the community and resume a new life.

More Stories From Middle East

