Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 225 prisoners, who have shown good conduct, from punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation for Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture, which stems from Sheikh Sultan's keenness to bring happiness to their families, help pardoned individuals to get a fresh start in life, and support their reintegration into the community.