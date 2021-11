Sharjah Ruler pardons 237 prisoners ahead of UAE National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 237 prisoners from Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah ahead of UAE's 50th National Day.

The pardoned inmates have met all conditions of pardon.

On this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, appreciated the Ruler's generous gesture which reflects his keenness to keep family cohesion and maintain its stability.