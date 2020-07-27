Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Adha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 283 prisoners from punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, based on their good conduct, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation for Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture to pardon the prisoners, which stems from His Highness’ keenness to bring happiness to their families, help pardoned individuals to get a fresh start in life, and support them in reintegrating into the community and resume a new life.