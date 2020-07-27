UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Pardons 283 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Adha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 283 prisoners from punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, based on their good conduct, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation for Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture to pardon the prisoners, which stems from His Highness’ keenness to bring happiness to their families, help pardoned individuals to get a fresh start in life, and support them in reintegrating into the community and resume a new life.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

35 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

58 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

21 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.